The Best 'Survivor' Seasons of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Survivor is one of TV’s most successful series, with well over 45 seasons in total. In fact, Season 46 is currently in full swing – meet the full cast!

At the same time, Survivor fans have had very different reactions to different seasons over the years, with some seasons going on to become certifiable fan favorites that stand above the rest, thanks to skillful plays, exciting drama and excellent casting.

We’ve averaged all of the IMDb ratings for each episode of each season of Survivor, and determined the 10 best Survivor seasons based on their rankings.

Be sure to check out the 10 least favorite seasons as well.

Scroll through to find out which Survivor seasons are considered the best, according to IMDb users….