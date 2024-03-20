Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on 'The Masked Singer'? Famed Chef Revealed During Billy Joel Night!
Another star has been revealed during the current season of The Masked Singer.
Episode three of Season 11 aired on Wednesday night (March 20) and introduced a new crop of masked stars – Spaghetti and Meatballs, Poodle Moth, Clock and Lizard – for a Billy Joel-themed evening.
After performing “Only the Good Die Young,” Spaghetti and Meatballs had to compete with Lizard for a spot in the show. The both performed “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” and the former star was unmasked and sent home.
Who was hiding under the mask? A famed chef!
SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!
Head inside to see who was behind Spaghetti and Meatballs on The Masked Singer…