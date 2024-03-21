Top Stories
Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, &amp; So Much More

Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, & So Much More

Mar 21, 2024 at 2:59 am
By JJ Staff

14 Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Continue Here »

14 Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Tons of celebrities are protecting their assets!

Actors, musicians, models, and athletes have all decided to take extra precautions with their careers and have taken out insurance policies to protect body parts -including their hands, legs, butts, and smiles.

For years, there was a rumor that this iconic country singer had insured their breasts, but in a recent interview, she shut down the rumors.

Click through the slideshow to see all the stars with insured body parts…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Human Interest, Slideshow