'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits

Mar 21, 2024 at 6:11 pm
'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 1 Star Exits, 11 Stars Return & 4 New Agents Join Netflix Real Estate Series

Buying Beverly Hills returns this weekend with plenty of mansions and more drama!

The Netflix reality series will premiere it’s second season on Friday (March 22), with ten new episodes, where we’ll see more million dollar homes and more insight into Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards‘ separation.

Here’s a synopsis: Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

Now that season two is here, we’re taking a look at which stars are returning from season one, who’s not returning and who is joining the cast of the show!

Keep reading inside to meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills season two…

