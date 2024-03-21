Carl Radke Explains Why He Broke Up With Ex Lindsay Hubbard on Camera

Carl Radke is opening up about his breakup with Lindsay Hubbard.

If you forgot, the 39-year-old Summer House star called off his engagement with the 37-year-old publicist/co-star in August 2023, just a few months before their wedding.

It was also revealed that the breakup was filmed and Carl is now revealing the real reason why he broke up with her on camera.

“When walking into that conversion, my goal was not to end the relationship,” Carl shared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We were trying to get on the same page.”

Carl said that it just happened.

“We continued to have these ruptures and these things that I think needed to be addressed, and as the summer continued down that path, I was trying to address it. In that conversation addressing it, it ultimately led to, ‘We should probably not move forward with the wedding,’ and that’s what happened for me.”

“I’ve had a lot of questions about it. I’ve tried my best and just move forward with respect and courtesy,” he added. “It’s a difficult situation for the both of us and reliving it is not any easier, so I’m trying to offer as much grace and compassion as I can because it’s tough.”

Previously, Lindsay spoke out saying that it was “scary” that Carl called producers and manipulated a sit down to break up on camera after filming had already wrapped for the season.

The last few months of their relationship is currently playing out on season eight of Summer House, and so far, Lindsay has accused Carl, who has been sober for three years, twice of being on something.

She has even taken to social media to react to the backlash over her accusations.