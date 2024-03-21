Josh Peck Releases Statement After 'Quiet On Set' Docu-Series, Says 'Children Should Be Protected'

Josh Peck is speaking out publicly for the first time since the revealing docu-series Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV aired.

The 37-year-old former Nickelodeon actor’s former co-star Drake Bell opened up about his sexual assault from a dialogue coach in the series, as well as more former Nick stars sharing experiences of toxic workplace environments.

In a new statement shared to Instagram, Josh shared his support for the survivors and his hope for change in the industry.

“I finished Quiet On Set documentary and took a few days to process it,” the Drake & Josh actor wrote. “I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world.”

“Children should be protected,” he continued. “Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry.”

The day before, Drake shared a TikTok video where he first revealed that Josh reached out to him privately. Their Drake & Josh co-star Nancy Sullivan has also shared a statement on her own social media account.

Drake & Josh creator Dan Schneider, who is a main subject in the docu-series, gave his first interview earlier this week and we have the highlights here.

