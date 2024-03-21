Lisa Rinna Reveals If She Would Ever Return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna is speaking to the possibility of her making a comeback on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 60-year-old actress left the show at the end of season twelve after eight seasons on the Bravo reality series.

In a preview for her upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lisa revealed if she would ever return to the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“No, never,” she replied quickly and firmly. “No, I wouldn’t. I’m grateful for the experience. I think that it has made me a better actor.”

Lisa explains, “Working with those women, going through that experience. I just did a [Lifetime] movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for eight years on that show. [laughs] I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women. I would never come across them if I hadn’t done that show.”

“I am grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back,” she adds.

Be sure to tune in to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday (March 22) to watch Lisa‘s full interview!

If you missed it, this is the real reason why Lisa left the reality series.

In the season 13 premiere, Lisa‘s resignation email was shared on screen as a member of the cast briefly talked about her departure.

It was just revealed that one of the ladies on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not be returning to the show…