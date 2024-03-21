'Shifting Gears' - 2 Big Hallmark Stars Cast for Original Movie & See Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

Shifting Gears is revving up to premiere this weekend!

The 2-hour Hallmark Channel original movie premieres on March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as part of the “Spring Into Love” programming event.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered‘s Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is making her directorial debut as well, as part of the Hallmark’s Make Her Mark Women’s Directing Program!

Here’s the full plot summary: “Motor City mechanic Jess Barro and her father Ray run their family-owned automotive garage but money’s getting tight thanks to competition from a big auto repair shop chain in town. Her passion is auto restoration and when Jess gets the chance to compete on an auto restoration show, she reluctantly agrees as the prize money would go a long way toward keeping their shop afloat. She’s shocked to discover one of the competitors is Luke, her ex-boyfriend and the son of her dad’s former business partner who cut him out, leading Jess to break things off with Luke. The show’s participants face off in a series of increasingly difficult challenges to showcase their personal style leading to the final round of repainting a classic car.”

“As the competition revs up, Jess and Luke’s personal rivalry becomes a big hit with the audience and producers alike. After a few misfires, they work through their former relationship and start to bond again over their shared love of classic cars. As they speed toward the finish line, Luke has a disastrous painting mishap that threatens to ruin Jess’ chances of winning. And when she learns his dad plans to buy her family’s garage, she suspects the painting disaster was sabotage rather than an accident. Will their relationship break down again and be beyond repair, or will they be able to restore it and jump start their romance once again?”

