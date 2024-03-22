King Charles Releases Official Statement After Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles is speaking out following Catherine, Princess of Wales‘s announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 75-yearold Royal and father-in-law of the Princess is also battling cancer at this time, and the palace has released a statement on his behalf.

“His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,’” the Palace statement reads. “Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’”

The King’s cancer diagnosis was first revealed at the beginning of February, and much like Kate‘s, they have not revealed what form of cancer he has.

Princess Catherine revealed her diagnosis in her first video statement in months, following her abdominal surgery and speculation of her well-being and whereabouts.

