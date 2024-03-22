Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Reaction to THAT Scene in 'The White Lotus'

Lukas Gage is looking back at his very memorable scene from The White Lotus!

If you forgot, in the first season of the award-winning HBO series, Murray Bartlett gets caught with his face in-between the cheeks of the 28-year-old actor’s butt.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday (March 22), Lukas revealed his mom’s surprising reaction to that NSFW scene.

Keep reading to find out more…“She loved it. She didn’t care. She was like, ‘Go for it!’” Lukas shared.

“My mom is really cool and understanding about that kind of thing,” Lukas added. “She says I have the cutest butt in Hollywood, too.”

In an interview from a few years ago, Lukas shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about filming that scene.

If you missed it, Lukas also recently opened up about his split from husband Chris Appleton.