Pierpaolo Piccioli Announces Exit from Valentino After 25 Years

Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s time at Valentino is coming to an end.

On Friday (March 22), the 56-year-old Italian designer announced that he’s leaving the luxury fashion house where he’s worked at for the past 25 years.

“Not all stories have a beginning and an end, some live a kind of eternal present that shines with an intense light, so strong that it leaves no shadows. I have been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I have existed and lived together with the people who with me have woven the threads of this beautiful story that is mine and ours,” Pierpaolo wrote in a statement in Italian shared on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…“Everything existed and exists thanks to the people I have met, with whom I have worked, with whom I have shared dreams and created beauty, with whom I have built something that belongs to everyone, and which remains immutable and tangible,” Pierpaolo continued. “I carry this heritage of love, dreams, beauty and humanity with me, today and forever.”

He also thanked Valentino co-founders Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti along with his team, writing, “It has been a privilege and an honor to share my journey, and my dreams, with you.”

Pierpaolo first joined Valentino in 1999 with Maria Grazia Chiuri and were in charge of accessories. In 2008, Pierpaolo and Maria were named co-creative directors before he was named the sole creative director in 2016 when Maria left the brand.

