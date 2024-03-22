UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Sends Well Wishes to Kate Middleton After Cancer Announcement

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is reacting to Kate Middleton‘s cancer announcement.

Two months after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales announced on Friday (March 22) that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Following Kate‘s announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement sending well wishes to the Princess and also slammed the media for how they’ve treated her over these past few weeks.

Keep reading to find out more…“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time,” Prime Minister Sunak wrote on Twitter. “The Princess of Wales as the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.”

He continued, “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,” Prime Minister Sunak concluded.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also shared a message on Twitter, wishing Kate a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family,” Mayor Khan wrote. “Cancer has an impact on so many of us – & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked.”

Before Kate shared her cancer diagnosis, conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and health went wild on social media. A royal expert recently shared some insight into how Kate felt about all of the theories.