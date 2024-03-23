Top Stories
Mar 23, 2024 at 11:00 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked by net Worth (No. 1 Has $70 Million More Than No. 2!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked by net Worth (No. 1 Has $70 Million More Than No. 2!)

The Hunger Games movies have left a lasting legacy on pop culture that we are still feeling in 2024!

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who appeared in the initial set of movies have amassed impressive fortunes in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Believe it or not, March marks the 12th birthday of the first movie in the series, which premiered on March 23, 2012! With the anniversary, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since leaving the games behind.

We did some did and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Ludwig, Amanda Plummer, EG, Elizabeth Banks, Evan Ross, evergreen, Extended, Hunger Games, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Liam Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Movies, Natalie Dormer, Net Worth, Slideshow, Stanley Tucci, The Hunger Games, Wes Bentley, willow shield, Woody Harrelson