The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked by net Worth (No. 1 Has $70 Million More Than No. 2!)

The Hunger Games movies have left a lasting legacy on pop culture that we are still feeling in 2024!

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who appeared in the initial set of movies have amassed impressive fortunes in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Believe it or not, March marks the 12th birthday of the first movie in the series, which premiered on March 23, 2012! With the anniversary, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since leaving the games behind.

We did some did and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…