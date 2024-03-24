Ariana Madix Buys $1.6 Million Home Amid Legal Battle With Ex Tom Sandoval Over Shared House

Ariana Madix may finally be moving out of the house she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star recently purchased a $1.6 million home in Hollywood, Page Six reported over the weekend.

“Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter,” a source told the outlet.

Keep reading to find out more…

The mid-century modern house was originally built in 1962, but completely renovated before the reported March sale. It’s described as a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with an open floor plan on the main level, and a living room and dining room connecting to a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.

The second level includes a “generously-sized” primary suite with a modern bathroom, seating area and “picturesque views of LA, including the iconic Hollywood sign.”

She and Tom previously purchased a $2 million house in Valley Village in 2019. Following the “Scandoval” reveal of his affair with her friend Rachel Leviss, the two split in March 2023 but continued living in the $2 million house they purchased together in 2019.

Tom was reportedly hoping to buy Ariana out of their shared home house. However, she wanted them to sell it instead and split the proceeds. She also sued her ex to force the sale, but he rejected it via legal documents. A judge has not yet weighed in on the battle.

It’s not known yet whether she has already moved out of the house she shares with Tom.

Find out what one star said about the reports of a Vanderpump Rules reunion fight with Ariana.