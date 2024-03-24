Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran & Alana Milne Engaged After 2 Years

Chris Conran and Alana Milne are set to get married!

The Bachelor Nation alums shared the exciting news on Sunday (March 24) that they are now engaged after he popped the question in Bali.

“My dream girl said yes to forever ❤️” Chris captioned the shared post, with photos from the proposal.

Learn more and see the pics inside…

Alana shared the post on her Instagram story, writing, “I love you @chrisconran ❤️”

With the photo of her flashing the ring, she wrote, “It’s not just a boulder, it’s a rock.”

Check out their proposal photos HERE!

Chris appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, while Alana was on season 25 of The Bachelor. They both then returned in season seven of Bachelor In Paradise.

They met on the show in week three when she arrived on the season, and they both left the show that week.

Following their appearance on the show, they went Instagram official in October 2021 and have flaunted their relationship on social media ever since.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

Earlier this year, it was revealed that two other Bachelor Nation alums are now dating.