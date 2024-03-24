Colin Farrell Teases 'Twisted' Upcoming 'The Batman' Spinoff 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell is offering some insight into his new HBO and Max series The Penguin!

In the upcoming The Batman spinoff, the 47-year-old actor will reprise his role as the DC supervillain Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.

In a recent interview, Colin provided fans with a tease!

“It’s really dark and really heavy,” he told MovieZine. “It’s incredibly violent. It’s one man’s rise to what he’s always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status.”

Colin also explained how the show continues the story that The Batman started. If you don’t recall, the film’s ending saw John Turturro‘s Carmine Falcone bite the dust.

“The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of the film leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled, so there are various people grabbing for that power,” he said. “This is Oswald’s journey of trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles. It’s super dark… [it's] a really twisted 8 hours of television.”

The Penguin is expected to premiere sometime in Fall 2024.

