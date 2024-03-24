Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Mar 24, 2024 at 9:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Provides Update on King Charles Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Provides Update on King Charles Amid Cancer Battle

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the nephew of King Charles, is opening up about his uncle’s ongoing cancer battle.

If you weren’t aware, King Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in February.

In a recent interview, Peter provided an update on King Charles‘ condition as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He’s in good spirits,” Peter told Sky News Australia on Sunday (March 24). “I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

Peter continued, “He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say ‘actually come on, you know, can I do this? Can I do that?’ So the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he’s probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

Following King Charles‘ diagnosis, Kate Middleton revealed that she, also, has been battling cancer.

Read the statement King Charles released after the Princess of Wales’ announcement.
