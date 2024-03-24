The Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Tears Up at Daughter Camila Galavis' 'American Idol' Audition - Watch Now!

Juan Pablo Galavis was a proud dad during the latest episode of American Idol!

The 42-year-old former star of The Bachelor supported his 14-year-old daughter Camila Galavis as she auditioned for the singing competition in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, in the episode airing Sunday night (March 24).

While talking about herself and answering questions to get to know her, Camila revealed who her father is, and she brought him out to meet the judges.

Keep reading to find out more…

Juan Pablo noted that he didn’t necessarily want her to audition and tried to hold off as long as possibly, but Camila really wanted it.

“When the opportunity came, and she wanted to do it, I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’re old enough.’ That was last year,” he said. “They say, well, maybe next year and then, here she is, so, we’ll see how it goes.”

Camila performed “Rabia” by Joaquina and the judges noted how young she is and how much development she needs with her voice.

Lionel gave her a “no” for those reasons, including the lack of experience. She then got a yes from Katy, and Luke noted he initially was going to say no, but he said yes!

While the judges gave their critiques, the camera panned to Juan Pablo multiple times and he had tears in his eyes. After Camila got the yes to advance to Hollywood, he had a big smile on his face. So sweet!

Check out her audition right here…

If you missed it, Camila isn’t the only American Idol hopeful with a famous relative this season!

RELATED:

- Stars Rejected by ‘American Idol’ – See Which Artists Failed to Get Past the Auditions!

- ‘American Idol’ Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited