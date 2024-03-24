Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded exponentially in the years since Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner first assembled to save the day in 2012′s The Avengers.

However, the original six members of the team – Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye – hold a special place in the hearts of fans. So much so that there are always rumors that the stars have other MCU projects in the works.

The stories of many of the original members seemingly came to a close in recent years. Even still, hope carries on. A massive report in last 2023 suggested that there were efforts to get the team back together again.

What are the chances of that happening? We rounded up the latest thing that each of the actors has said about their future with Marvel.

Scroll through the slideshow for the latest about the six original members of the Avengers…