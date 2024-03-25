Top Stories
Mar 25, 2024 at 2:44 pm
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Step Out for Quiet Lunch Date in Paris

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying a low-key lunch date!

The cute couple made their way out of a restaurant after a quick bite to eat on Monday afternoon (March 25) in Paris, France.

For their outing, the 28-year-old “Houdini” singer wore a black leather jacket paired with black jeans and red heels while the 34-year-old “Masters of the Air” actor wore a brown leather jacket, black turtleneck, and black pants.

Dua and Callum have been dating since at least January, after they were first spotted dancing together at a party, initially sparking romance rumors. It’s unclear if they started seeing each other before then.

Last month, the couple stepped out in style for a BAFTAs after-party in London.

It was recently announced that Dua will be headlining an iconic music festival this summer!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner stepping out in Paris…
Photos: Backgrid USA
