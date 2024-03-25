Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'F-ing Terrible' Reality Show She Can't Stop Watching

Gwyneth Paltrow loves watching “rubbish TV”!

The 51-year-old actress revealed in a new interview that there’s one reality show that she just can’t stop watching, despite it being “fuc-ing terrible.”

If you didn’t know, Gwyneth even has a couple of her own Netflix reality shows – the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow and Sex, Love & goop.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Gwyneth talked about getting into reality TV during the pandemic and revealed two Netflix shows that she watches.

“I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” she said. “Oh my God! [I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f–king terrible and I can’t stop watching it. There are these dating shows on Netflix, like, Love on the Spectrum. That’s another thing Covid did. I had never seen a reality TV show until Covid. I had just never done it. Now it’s a slippery slope.”

Speaking of Gwyneth‘s goop reality shows, she recently said she hopes they return for new seasons.

“We’re still working on ideas,” she told People. “We hope to do another one.”

In case you missed it, Gwyneth weighed in on the superhero movie fatigue and how the genre has impacted the movie industry.

