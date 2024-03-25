Karen Gillan Reveals the DC Universe Character She Wants to Play

Karen Gillan isn’t done with the superhero world just yet!

The 36-year-old actress – best known for playing Nebula in Marvel movies including the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder – revealed in a new interview the dream role she has in the DC universe.

Keep reading to find out more…While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Karen said that she’s still in contact with Guardians director James Gunn, who is now the CEO of DC Studios, and would love to work with him again in the future.

After playing Nebula for 10 years, Karen was asked if she’s “done” with roles in the superhero world.

“Oh, no. Oh. If it came my way, I would be totally interested. That would be amazing,” Karen said. “Um, no, I don’t feel like I’m done. I’m done with full face prosthetics. Not done with superheroes.”

When asked what DC character she would love to play, Karen said she wants to play Poison Ivy.

“I said Poison Ivy before, but that’s mainly because she has red hair,” Karen continued. “So I don’t know if that’s a strong enough basis for a character.”

