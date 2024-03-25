Rebel Wilson Reveals Identity of 'Massive A-shole' She Will Talk About In Memoir 'Rebel Rising'

Rebel Wilson is now naming the “a-shole” she worked with.

The 44-year-old actress is gearing up to release her new memoir “Rebel Rising,” and teased that a chapter will be dedicated to talking about a “massive a-shole.”

On Sunday (March 24), Rebel took to her Instagram story and shared the name of the celeb – Sacha Baron Cohen, who she worked with on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she wrote on her story. “The ‘a-shole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Just a couple of days prior, Rebel shared that he was trying to threaten her and stop press about the book.

“I wrote about an a-shole in my book. Now, said a-shole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she said. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

A couple years ago, Rebel recalled her own #MeToo story and a co-star who tried to “destroy” her career.

She also opened up about a “male star” who asked her to perform a sexual act on him while friends filmed, and fans have speculated that it was Sacha.

Rebel‘s memoir “Rebel Rising” is set to be released on Tuesday, April 2nd.