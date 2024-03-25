'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith Says He Was 'Kicked Off' Plane for Refusing to Sit Next to Passenger Wearing Mask

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith is claiming he was “kicked off” of a recent flight.

The 65-year-old actor, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the Paramount+ series, took to his Instagram on Sunday (March 24) to share his side of the story, claiming he was thrown off of a plane after he refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask.

Keep reading to find out more…“I just got kicked off a plane in…where the hell am I at?” Forrie started as someone off camera told him he was in an airport in Houston.

“Houston, Texas, because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on,” Forrie continued.

He then went on to say that he had consumed alcohol before filming the video.

“Yeah, I’ve been drinking — I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah I’m drinking — but I ain’t drunk,” Forrie said. “They’ve thrown me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls–t this is.”

He continued, “I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I’m off the plane.”

Forrie didn’t share what airline was attempting to fly.

After sharing the video, Forrie got mixed reactions in the comments.

“You’re such a crybaby. You’re threatened by a mask? Get a life,” one person wrote, while another wrote, “Total BS, Stand With You Brother”

