Could Kevin Costner Return to 'Yellowstone' for Final Episodes? New Report Reveals Details

There’s an interesting new report about Yellowstone and Kevin Costner‘s involvement in the show’s final episodes.

The back half of season five is set to debut in November of 2024, and when we last checked in, it appeared as if Kevin had exited the series in his role of John Dutton.

According to a new report, however, a claim is being made that he wants to at least cameo in the final season’s remaining episodes.

Keep reading to find out more…

Will a sendoff happen, though? It remains to be seen. The episodes have already been written by creator Taylor Sheridan, and it’s unclear if he’d alter the scripts at this time.

“Even if Costner significantly lowers his financial and time commitment demands, Sheridan may not want to bother reopening his finished scripts to accommodate a send-off for John Dutton. But the Yellowstone fans would certainly love it, which Costner knows and hopes to leverage, as he always does,” Puck News reports.

Find out which other Yellowstone star wants to return.