Eric Decker Gets Vasectomy After Wife Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Their Fourth Child

It’s official – the Deckers are done having babies.

One month after wife Jessie James Decker gave birth to their fourth child, Eric Decker took to Instagram on Monday (March 25) to announce that he recently had a vasectomy.

Keep reading to find out more…“I survived,” the 37-year-old retired pro footballer player wrote along with a carousel of photos which included a photo of him in a hospital room after the procedure.

He also shared a photo of himself sleeping in bed at home with a “Vasectomy Survivor I Kid You Not” laying across him before sharing a photo of himself wearing the shirt and enjoying a drink while a bag of peas rest on his crotch.

Eric‘s vasectomy comes after Jessie, 35, gave birth to son Denver back on February 9. The couple, who have been married since 2013, are also parents to daughter Vivianne, 10, along with sons Eric Jr, 8, and Forrest, 5.

