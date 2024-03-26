Rebel Wilson Provides Another Update Amid Sacha Baron Cohen Claims, Says Others Have Shared Stories with Her

Rebel Wilson has provided an update on her memoir after she named Sacha Baron Cohen as the Hollywood “a**hole” that she wrote a chapter about.

If you don’t know, last week, Rebel took to social media to reveal that she was planning to share the identity of a “massive a-shole” that she worked with in the industry.

“I wrote about an a-shole in my book. Now, said a-shole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she wrote. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.

On Sunday (March 24), Rebel took to her Instagram story and shared the name of the celeb – Sacha Baron Cohen, who she worked with on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

Now, Rebel has released another statement about the situation.

Rebel shared on Tuesday (March 26), “Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a**hole. Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!”

She then added, “Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy – this is one chapter!”

Read Sacha Baron Cohen‘s statement in response to Rebel‘s claim against him.

Rebel Rising arrives on April 2. Pre-order your copy on Amazon!

