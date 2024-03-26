'The Bachelorette' 2024: ABC Reveals 28 Potential Contestants with Early Look Photos

ABC is making history by casting Jenn Tran as the lead of the next season of The Bachelorette and the network has already revealed 28 potential contestants for her cycle of the franchise.

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will air on ABC this summer and will likely begin filming very soon.

Jenn‘s casting was announced during the After the Final Rose special during the season finale of The Bachelor on Monday (March 25) and the potential men for her season were revealed just minutes later.

The Bachelorette‘s Facebook page shared an “early look” at photos of the 28 men along with their hometowns and ages.

“EARLY LOOK ALERT. 👀 We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose,” the page wrote.

