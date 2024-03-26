The Bachelor's Maria Georgas Reacts to Jenn Tran Being Named 'The Bachelorette'

Well, The Bachelor finally wrapped up last night and we learned so much information: Joey is engaged to Kelsey, and Jenn was named the new Bachelorette!

Going into the finale, 2 women were rumored to be up for the job: Maria and Daisy. It appeared as if Daisy turned down the gig, so many believed Maria would be a shoe in.

Then, it was announced that Jenn Tran, another contestant on Joey‘s season, was the new Bachelorette!

Many fans were so excited for Jenn, who will be making Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian lead.

After the announcement, Maria reacted to the news on her Instagram.

Maria posted a video of the two of them with the caption, “Couldn’t be happier” with an emoji heart.

