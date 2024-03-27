'House of Villains' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 9 Reality TV Stars Joining, 1 Season 1 Star Returning!

House of Villains Season 2 is coming, and the cast is now finally confirmed!

E! officially renewed the show for a second season, bringing iconic and infamous reality TV villains under one roof for a competition elimination series, hosted by Joel McHale.

The first season of the series premiered in the Fall of 2023.

Here’s a synopsis: “E!’s hit competition elimination series House of Villains is back this fall with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars as they scheme, strategize, and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain.’”

EW exclusively revealed the cast, and one star is returning from Season 1!

Find out who is on E!’s House of Villains Season 2…