Nell Tiger Free, Bill Nighy, & More Attend 'The First Omen' Premiere in L.A.

Nell Tiger Free is stepping out for the premiere of her new psychological horror movie!

The 24-year-old Servant actress joined co-star Bill Nighy at the premiere of The First Omen on Tuesday (March 26) held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ralph Ineson, Tawfeek Barhom, Maria Caballero, and Ishtar Currie-Wilson along with director Arkasha Stevenson.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

Arkasha co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Smith.

The First Omen, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, hits theaters on April 5.

FYI: Bill is wearing a Lanvin suit.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…