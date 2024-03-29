Louis Gossett Jr. Dead - 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Oscar Winner Passes Away at Age 87

Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. has sadly passed away.

The actor – best known for his roles in Roots and An Officer and a Gentleman – died on Thursday night (March 28) in Santa Monica, Calif., his nephew confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 87-years-old.

Keep reading to find out more…After starring in several shows on Broadway and making his movie debut in 1961′s A Raisin in the Sun, Louis moved to Los Angeles where he found his breakout role in 1977 when he played Fiddler in Roots, earning him an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series.

After Roots, Louis made history as the first Black performer to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars when he played drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in 1982′s An Officer and a Gentleman.

One of Louis‘ final roles was as Mister Johnson in 2023′s The Color Purple.

Our thoughts are with Louis Gossett Jr‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.