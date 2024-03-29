Top Stories
Mar 29, 2024 at 6:00 pm
By JJ Staff

NBC's 'Found' Season 2 Cast: 7 Actors Returning, 1 New Star Joins!

NBC's 'Found' Season 2 Cast: 7 Actors Returning, 1 New Star Joins!

The NBC series Found is returning later this year for a second season and there’s an update about the cast.

Many of the stars from season one are set to return and a new cast member was just announced!

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

There’s no word yet on when Found season 2 will premiere, but you can catch-up on season 1 right now on Peacock.

So, who is returning?

Browse through the slideshow to see who will be back and who’s joining…

Photos: NBC
