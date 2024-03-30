Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Kate Tomas, Cozies Up With Her During Double Date With Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham

Andrew Garfield is sparking romance rumors with Dr. Kate Tomas, and the potential couple was seen on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham on Friday (March 30) in Malibu, Calif.

Photos emerged of the quartet together exiting the restaurant Zinqué. This is the second time that Andrew and Kate have been spotted together in the last week, and they looked very close.

The Daily Mail obtained photos from both outings.

On Friday, Andrew was casually dressed in a cozy sweater and a baseball cap. Kate opted for a long-sleeved dress with a bold floral print. She wore her hair down and carried a black bag.

The pair held hands while walking and at one point exchanged a hug.

If you were unaware, Andrew and Phoebe have been close for a while now. The pals hung out with Florence Pugh and a couple other celeb pals last September.

Andrew and Kate were seen out on Tuesday (March 26) on a shopping trip. Photos from the outing show the actor with his hand on Kate‘s lower back.

Who is Kate? Her website describes her as “a philosopher and spiritual mentor with over 23 years of experience. She is an author and runs an international practice between New York, London and Los Angeles.

On Instagram, she describes herself as an “advisor to global leaders.”

We will update you as we learn more about the potential couple!

Earlier this year Andrew was romantically linked to model Olivia Brower after they were seen engaging in some PDA.