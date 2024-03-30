Chance Perdomo Dead - 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' & 'Gen V' Actor Dies in Motorcycle Accident at Age 27

Chance Perdomo has tragically passed away.

On Saturday (March 30) it was announced that the Britsh actor, best known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, had died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27. No other individuals were involved in the accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” Chance‘s reps shared in a statement with Deadline. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Producers for Gen V also released a statement mourning Chance‘s shocking death and and also announced that production for season two has been postponed.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the Gen V producers shared. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Our thoughts are with Chance Perdomo‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.