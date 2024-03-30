'Gen V' Delays Production of Show's Second Season Following Tragic Death of Chance Perdomo

The creators of Gen V are delaying production of the show’s second season following the shocking death of series star Chance Perdomo.

The actor, who played Andre Anderson in the Prime Video series and starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, passed away in a motorcycle accident on Saturday (March 30). He was 27.

The show was renewed for a second season in October 2023 after the first season debuted with strong reviews. It is not clear how developed the forthcoming season is.

Variety reported that production had been “delayed indefinitely.” We will let you know as we learn more.

Gen V‘s producers issued a statement about Chance: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” they said. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Gen V stars the likes of Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi alongside Chance.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Chance at this horrible time, including his castmates.