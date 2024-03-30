JJ Watt Claps Back at Unwanted 'Parenting Advice' After Sharing Photos of 15-Month-Old Son Wearing Peacoat

JJ Watt is hitting back at the parenting shamers.

The 35-year-old former pro football player recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few photos of 15-month-old son Koa wearing a gray peacoat while exploring London.

After sharing the photos, one person criticized JJ for letting Koa wear the peacoat.

Keep reading to find out more…“Instead of dressing him as an infant model, why not put him in COMFORTABLE clothes that fit. We will still think he is cute no matter what he is wearing,” one person commented.

JJ then quickly clapped back, writing, “Cheers Dee, I appreciate the parenting advice! Koa has other jackets, but he runs and grabs this one every single morning when he wants to go on a walk.”

“Want to know what’s not comfortable? You thinking you know when my son is comfortable,” JJ added.

JJ and wife Kealia welcomed Koa back in October 2022.

