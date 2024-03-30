Kelly Ripa Says She's 'Offended' & 'Angry' Over Andy Cohen Drug Allegations

Kelly Ripa is sticking up for her longtime friend Andy Cohen.

In February, former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney, who has struggled with alcohol and drug addictions, filed a lawsuit against Andy and Bravo accusing them of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

In addition, Leah accused Andy of using cocaine and alleged that he has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees,” adding that he “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.”

During a new episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Kelly hit back at the accusations against Andy.

Keep reading to find out more…“I know him, like, off-camera. I know him privately. We’ve traveled together. We’ve gone on vacation together, like, pre-him having kids, you know?” Kelly said to guest Kyle Richards.

“I’ve never seen a drug around him,” Kelly continued. “It’s like the most… I’m so offended by it. I’m so angry over it.”

Kyle then chimed in noting that she’s “only seen him be professional” and has “certainly never seen drugs around — or any of this.”

“It made me angry and it made me really sad because I feel like that’s the time that we’re living in right now,” Kyle added. “It’s very dangerous to make accusations like that. It’s not like it used to be. Right? So it really made me sad.”

After Leah filed her lawsuit, a lot of Bravo stars came to Andy‘s defense.