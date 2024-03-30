Patricia Richardson Shuts Down 'Home Improvement' Reunion Rumors, Implies Tim Allen Lied

Patricia Richardson is shutting down those Home Improvement reunion rumors that have been circulating.

The longtime actress played Tim Allen‘s wife Jill on the series, which ran through the ’90s.

In recent months, Tim has alluded to the possibility of getting the cast together again for a new series. However, Patricia made it abundantly clear that this was not happening during a recent interview.

While on the Back to the Best podcast, the actress said that she was not remotely interested in playing Jill again. That is only one reason that a reboot wouldn’t happen, according to her.

“I mean, Zach is now a felon,” she said, alluding to Zachery Ty Bryan‘s many legal issues (via EW). “Taran [Noah Smith, who played Mark] hasn’t acted since he left the show; he’s not an actor anymore. And Jonathan [Taylor Thomas, who played Randy]‘s not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson [Earl Hindman, who passed away in 2003].”

Patricia implied that Tim was lying about talks of a reboot.

“It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan,” she said. “I called Jonathan one day and said, ‘Has he asked you about this? He went, ‘No.’”

She continued, saying, “So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?”

