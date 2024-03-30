Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seen for First Time Since Federal Raids at His Homes

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making his first appearance since authorities raided his homes.

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by feds and local police amid allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Three days after the raids, Diddy was seen stepping out with two of his daughters in Miami.

Keep reading to find out more…Diddy and 17-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, who he shared with the late Kim Porter, spent the night at Topgolf in Miami on Thursday night (March 28), as seen in photos obtained by E! News.

As they left the venue, Diddy flashed the peace signs at photographers.

Over the past several months, there have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied.

Following the raids, Diddy spoke out through his lawyer. You can read the statement here.