Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies &amp; Disrespect Online

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Mar 30, 2024 at 10:12 am
By JJ Staff

Sofia Vergara & Boyfriend Justin Saliman Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date in Santa Monica

Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman are stepping out for date night!

The 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and the orthopedic surgeon arrived at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a romantic dinner date on Friday night (March 29) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, Sofia wore a sparkling black jacket over a black silk top paired with jeans and sky-high heels while Justin sported a black jacket, T-shirt, and brown pants.

f you were unaware, Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023.

He is her first public relationship since divorcing Joe Manganiello. The Hollywood couple announced their split in July 2023. Days later, Joe filed for divorce, and they finalized the separation in February 2024. A few days later, he shared his own major relationship news.
