Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies & Disrespect Online

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Mar 30, 2024 at 10:45 am
By JJ Staff

The 10 Best Episodes of 'FBI' of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

The 10 Best Episodes of 'FBI' of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

FBI is a hit!

The CBS TV series was created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, and debuted on September 25, 2018.

The show features actors like Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel, Sela Ward, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner, the show centers around the New York City field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Season 6 just arrived in February of 2024. Find out which stars returned!

We’ve rounded up the Top 10 highest rated FBI episodes based on user votes on IMDb, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click through to find out what the best episodes of FBI are, ranked…

Photos: CBS
