The Wealthiest Members of 98 Degrees, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

98 Degrees are one of the biggest boy bands of the ’90s and early ’00s!

The group, also known as 98°, included four vocalists – Jeff Timmons, brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre – who came together independently in Los Angeles before being signed by a major record label.

The troupe went on to achieve massive success, selling over 10 million records worldwide with smash hits like “I Do (Cherish You),” “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing” and “Thank God I Found You.”

Since their debut on the music scene, the members of 98 Degrees have all gone on to achieve big things in their own right, and they’re racked up substantial wealth on their own.

We’ve rounded up all of the members of 98 Degrees, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Click through to see who are the richest members of 98 Degrees…