Tom Holland Enjoys Stroll Around Central Park in NYC with Brother Harry

Tom Holland is enjoying the spring weather.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor enjoyed a walk around Central Park with younger brother Harry and acting coach Ben Perkins on Saturday morning (March 30) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Holland

For their outing, Tom wore teal sweatshirt, jeans, and a tan baseball hat while Harry, 25, sported fuzzy plaid jacket and jeans.

A few nights earlier, Tom was spotted meeting up with friends for a night out.

While Tom has been enjoying some time in NYC, his girlfriend Zendaya has been busy on the international press tour for her new movie Challengers with co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The movie hits theaters on April 26.

If you missed it, there was big casting announcement about Tom‘s forthcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The new rendition of the tragic love story is coming to the West End in London later this spring, and they just found their Juliet.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Tom Holland in Central Park…