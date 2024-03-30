Top Stories
Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies &amp; Disrespect Online

Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies & Disrespect Online

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

'Final Destination: Bloodlines': First Cast Members Announced for Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Will Smith Explains How His Perspective on Money Has Changed Since Turning 50

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Rebel Wilson Bashes Leaked Footage From Sacha Baron Cohen Movie After Calling Him 'Massive A-hole'

Mar 30, 2024 at 12:41 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Holland Enjoys Stroll Around Central Park in NYC with Brother Harry

Tom Holland Enjoys Stroll Around Central Park in NYC with Brother Harry

Tom Holland is enjoying the spring weather.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor enjoyed a walk around Central Park with younger brother Harry and acting coach Ben Perkins on Saturday morning (March 30) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Holland

For their outing, Tom wore teal sweatshirt, jeans, and a tan baseball hat while Harry, 25, sported fuzzy plaid jacket and jeans.

A few nights earlier, Tom was spotted meeting up with friends for a night out.

While Tom has been enjoying some time in NYC, his girlfriend Zendaya has been busy on the international press tour for her new movie Challengers with co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The movie hits theaters on April 26.

If you missed it, there was big casting announcement about Tom‘s forthcoming production of Romeo & Juliet. The new rendition of the tragic love story is coming to the West End in London later this spring, and they just found their Juliet.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Tom Holland in Central Park…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 01
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 02
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 03
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 04
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 05
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 06
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 07
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 08
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 09
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 10
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 11
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 12
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 13
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 14
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 15
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 16
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 17
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 18
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 19
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 20
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 21
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 22
tom holland brother harry walk around central park 23

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Harry Holland, Tom Holland