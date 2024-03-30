Victoria Beckham & Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Dispel Old Feud Rumors With Adorable Video - Watch!

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are putting all those old feud rumors to bed in the cutest way imaginable.

If you were unaware, there was speculation that the pair had bad blood after Nicola didn’t wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria when she married the Spice Girls singer’s son Brooklyn.

They’ve denied the whispers multiple times in the past. On Saturday (March 30), Victoria hopped on social media to reveal just how close she is to her daughter-in-law with an adorable video.

On Instagram, Victoria shared a clip of herself and Nicola singing and dancing to the Spice Girls hit “Say You’ll Be There” in a pre-Easter celebration. The pair are wearing matching bunny ears and appear to be relaxing on a boat.

“Love you so much,” Victoria wrote in the accompanying caption, tagging Nicola.

This isn’t the first time that Nicola and Victoria have hinted at how close they’ve become. A few weeks ago, Nicola stepped out wearing one of Victoria‘s vintage pieces.

