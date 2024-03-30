'Zoey 101' Actor Matthew Underwood Breaks His Silence on 'Quiet On Set' Documentary, Reveals He Was Sexually Assaulted by His Agent

Matthew Underwood is speaking out after the release of the startling Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docu-series.

The multi-part docuseries was released by Investigation Discovery and featured interviews from former child stars, parents and other Nickelodeon employees. One of the most notable participants was Drake Bell, who revealed that he had been molested by a dialogue coach while working as a teen actor.

Following the release of Quiet On Set, the 33-year-old Zoey 101 actor addressed the docu-series and revealed that he was sexually abused multiple times when he was younger.

Keep reading to find out more…“I know many folks want me to respond to the Quiet On Set documentary. I’m going to share something with you that I never thought I’d have to talk about publicly, as it’s honestly none of your business anyway,” Matthew started on Instagram.

“When I was 12 years old, I was groomed and molested by my best friends’ stepfather. I lost the best friends I’d ever had because I couldn’t spend any time with them without feeling the personal disgust and betrayal brought on by a man I trusted as a father to me,” Matthew continued. “When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a decent amount of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor.”

He added, “Again my trust was betrayed and my self image crushed. I reported him to the agency and he has since been fired – although he is still active in the industry. This experience provoked my move away from LA and ended my pursuit of acting.”

“Why am I tell you this? Well, lately, many people have been blowing up my email telling me they hope me and my mom die and that we burn in hell, I’m being called a pedophile defender and all that jazz,” Matthew wrote. “I have spent many years rebuilding my self-image and those hateful words have little effect on me today.”

He continued, “But, I imagine many of my friends in the business are being equally harassed if they aren’t joining the chorus, so I’m sharing this with hope that some of you recognize that just because a person doesn’t shout from the rooftops that pedophiles are bad or that people can suck – that does not mean they don’t have their own reasons for staying silent, good reasons, personal reasons.”

“I have extreme empathy for anyone who has been taken advantage of by people they trusted,” Matthew went on. “I hope they are all able to grow to love themselves and have great support from their family and friends in their journey of recovery. I also ask you all to take a few moments and consider why someone might not share their experiences publicly and not immediately shame them for reserving their right to privacy.”

Matthew then went on to address the toxic workplace accusations made against Zoey 101 creator Dan Schneider.

“I never had a bad experience on set of a Nickelodeon show and I never had a bad experience with Dan. I have nothing to add to the conversation that anyone would care to hear,” Matthew wrote. “I like to believe people have the capacity to be better humans and Dan appears to recognize that he had been an a–hole in his past. I like to believe he is fully capable of being a creator and coworker everyone can enjoy working with. I have no expectation to work with him again, this is just me wanting good for anyone who wants to be better.”

Matthew concluded, “So please, take a moment and consider that some people might not be making statements because talking about this kind of thing brings up memories and emotions that are difficult to deal with, and they have every right to be silent. I can’t believe I even have to say this, but of course I don’t f–king support pedophiles. Please stop wishing death upon my family and please reconsider harassing other actors who wish to maintain their privacy – you never know who has already been a victim of the hell you’re wishing upon them.”

Then in the caption of his statement, Matthew wrote, “We all want to live in a better world. That requires all of us to treat each other with empathy and not make assumptions about people’s personal experiences. We’re all feeling pain right now, and I can understand if you are angry, but harassing people who maintain their privacy and wishing death upon their families is no way to make this world better and safer for all of us. #QuietOnSet”

He added, “To ensure there is no confusion, I want to make it clear that my current agents Lauren Green and Sam Hampton of Modern Artists Entertainment are incredible humans who are sincere, genuine, and smart professionals in this industry. They have always listened to my concerns and watched out for my well being.”

“I want to thank Lauren Green for literally having my back since I was 8 years old,” Matthew continued. “The only period of my life that I wasn’t represented by her, was the year and a half I had this shitty experience with this other agent. If it wasn’t for Lauren and Sam, I would never have been on a screen again.”

Another former Nickelodeon also recently broke their silence about Quiet On Set.