14 Actors Auditioned for Roles in 'The Matrix' (More Than Half of Them are Oscar Winners & Another has 5 Grammys!)

The Matrix is the sort of solid-gold hit that comes around very rarely and leaves a lasting impression.

The first movie arrived in 1999 and starred the likes of Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving. It introduced a franchise that spanned decades with a fourth movie arriving in 2021.

The actors were perfectly cast in their roles. However, there were a multitude of stars in the running before the final decisions were made.

Twenty five years ago on March 31 the first movie in the franchise premiered in theaters. It went on to win four Oscars – taking home the win for Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects and Best Visual Effects.

In honor of the big anniversary, we rounded up 14 actors who were in the running for some of the movie’s biggest roles. The list includes an incredibly talented crop of actors, more than half of them Oscar winners!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who was in the running for a starring role in The Matrix…