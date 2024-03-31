'All American' Season 6 Cast Shakeup - 2 Stars Exit, 10 Stars Confirmed to Return & 1 Star's Return Unkown

All American is BACK for it’s sixth season!

The CW drama returns on Monday (April 1) at 8pm ET/PT with a brand new episode, and mostly everyone will be returning as well.

In the new season, Spencer and his friends are in momentous new chapters of their lives. Now juniors at GAU, Spencer and Jordan are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer, especially, at the center of the media spotlight. Egos soon clash when a new addition joins the GAU coaching staff and shifts the team dynamics. Meanwhile, Olivia returns to L.A. changed by her time in London and invigorated by a new project to honor her father’s legacy.

After being apart, Spencer and Olivia try to reconnect as new versions of themselves. Layla also explores a new version of herself as she adds “club owner” to her impressive list of titles. While still happily engaged to Jordan, she faces growing pressures that test their relationship and her mental health. Coop flexes her legal muscles while faithfully supporting Patience through her healing journey, as Patience prepares for a looming legal battle against the superfan that attacked her last season.

Asher navigates life as a new parent while Laura settles into the next stage of her personal and professional life. And through it all, Grace remains a constant anchor for Spencer, and everyone else, when they need her the most, while dealing with her sons growing up too fast. Together, the entire group discovers that, even in their toughest moments, the best path forward is to seize today and lean on each other.

With the events of season five, and an unexpected passing in real life, there will be changes to the cast when the show returns.

We are taking a look at which stars are returning for the new season and who won’t be back.

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the All American season six cast…