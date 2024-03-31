Amber Rose Says Ex Kanye West Pushed Her to Dress Sexy, Despite Her 'Conservative' Nature

Amber Rose is opening up about ex Kanye West.

The 40-year-old star made an appearance on a recent episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

During the appearance, the model claimed that the 46-year-old rapper pushed her to dress sexier after their relationship began in 2008.

“I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young,” she began.

She went on to say she was turned into “this sexpot type of girl” once she rose to fame while dating Kanye.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

She added that she was “young” and impressionable and went along with it, and even after she and Ye split in 2010, she said she couldn’t shake her “sexy” image and felt “pigeonholed” into one category.

“So when I was out on my own — without my first relationship that kind of brought me to the light — that’s what they wanted from me,” she said.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her.’ Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.’ And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then.’”

“I remember fighting so hard to not be that person and no one would let me,” she said, adding that she “cringes” when she looks back at her early years.

