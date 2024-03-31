Demi Lovato Celebrates Fiancé Jutes' Birthday With Sweet Instagram Posts

Demi Lovato is celebrating her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes’ birthday!

The couple got engaged back in December 2023. They first went public with their romance in August 2022.

Demi took to Instagram on Thursday (March 28) to share a sweet post in honor of Jutes‘ special day!

The “Cool for the Summer” singer posted a compilation of photos of her and Jutes with the caption: “My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here’s to another year around the sun together.. happy birthday baby 🥰☀️🖤”

On Saturday (March 30), Demi shared a series of photos, the first of which shows her holding a cake with “Happy B-Day Jordan” written on it in icing.

She wrote in the caption, “Is it cake?”

The post included some cute photos of her and Jutes together, as well as a snapshot of her dogs.

